Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

Maharashtra revenue minister said the technology can provide detailed insights into past, ongoing, and potential future excavation, as well as the availability of stone quarries

Drones

The minister said that the data collected through the drone surveys will be submitted to the district collectors and uploaded to the Mahakhanij' portal, an integrated mining lease management system. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said drones will be deployed to survey minor mineral mining zones in the state as part of the government's efforts to curb illegal sand mining and quarrying.

He said the government aims to complete a comprehensive measurement of all mining zones in the state over the next three months.

To curb illegal excavation of sand and minor minerals, we have decided to carry out drone-based surveys of mining areas, Bawankule said on Thursday.

The minister said that the data collected through the drone surveys will be submitted to the district collectors and uploaded to the Mahakhanij' portal, an integrated mining lease management system. 

 

The move is also expected to support artificial sand production projects by ensuring better monitoring and planning, he said.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Samruddhi Expressway corridor of Maharashtra's prosperity, says CM Fadnavis

JSW energy

JSW Energy commissions 281 MW renewable energy project in Maharashtra

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Choice Int'l arm secures Rs 63.47 cr govt projects in Maharashtra, Odisha

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes

Maharashtra uses tax data to check fake claims in Ladki Bahin scheme

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

Maharashtra FYCJ 2025 registration window closes today at 2 pm. Key details

Conventional land surveys often have inaccuracies that hinder efforts to check illegal mining. Our pilot study using drones showed significant accuracy, prompting us to adopt this approach across all minor mineral excavation areas, he said.

He said emphasis would now be laid on defining the methodology for measurement, setting comprehensive standards, making budgetary provisions, and ensuring a transparent tendering process.

Bawankule said the technology can provide detailed insights into past, ongoing, and potential future excavation, as well as the availability of stone quarries. This will make it easier to control illegal mining and promote eco-friendly initiatives such as artificial sand production, he said.

Calling the use of drones a revolutionary step, Bawankule said it will improve transparency and efficiency in mineral management and help in better monitoring of excavation and royalty collection for minor minerals like stone, murum, and sand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru police arrest top RCB official, 3 others in stampede incident

Heatwaves

Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI drops to 137

Naxal leader killed in Chattisgarh; second to be neutralised in 3 weeks

Naxal leader killed in Chattisgarh; second to be neutralised in 3 weeks

Vijay Mallya

'I'm not a chor, I didn't run': Vijay Mallya defends himself after 9 years

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Sand mining Drones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon