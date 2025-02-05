Rate cut expectations push rupee to a new low despite falling dollar index

The rupee depreciated to a new intra-day low of 87.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to expectations of a 25 basis points rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week, before ending the day at a new closing low of 87.46/$. There was strong dollar demand from importers as a rate cut would put further pressure on the Indian unit.

Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, is underway, and the outcome will be announced on Friday. The meeting of the RBI’s, which sets interest rates, is underway, and the outcome will be announced on Friday.

Despite a weaker dollar index and stronger Asian currencies, the rupee