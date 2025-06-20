Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

RBI's MPC voted 5:1 for a 50 bps rate cut in June to spur growth and boost credit amid benign inflation, with members supporting a shift to a neutral policy stance

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for August 4 to 6, 2025.

Manojit Saha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

The large cut of 50 basis points (bps) in policy repo rate during the June meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was aimed at faster transmission and lifting economic growth at a time when inflation outlook remained benign, MPC members said, according to the minutes released on Friday.
 
The six-member rate-setting panel voted 5:1 in favour of 50 bps rate cut to 5.5 per cent. While there was no voting on stance, as it was not required by the statute, all members favored change to “neutral” from “accommodative”.
 
