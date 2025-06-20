MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

The large cut of 50 basis points (bps) in policy repo rate during the June meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee ( MPC ) was aimed at faster transmission and lifting economic growth at a time when inflation outlook remained benign, MPC members said, according to the minutes released on Friday.

The six-member rate-setting panel voted 5:1 in favour of 50 bps rate cut to 5.5 per cent. While there was no voting on stance, as it was not required by the statute, all members favored change to “neutral” from “accommodative”.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra