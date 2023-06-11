close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

Several players say default cover of up to 5% of loan portfolio may not be enough when compared to 100% offered by companies to banking partners earlier

Shine Jacob Chennai
banks
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued guidelines allowing the use of First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) arrangements in digital lending late last week. However, while welcoming the move, the industry has had mixed reactions to the guidelines, with several players indicating that a default cover of up to 5 per cent of the loan portfolio may not be enough when compared to the 100 per cent offered by companies to banking partners earlier.
“It is a good first move; they have still limited it to 5 per cent, which in my view is less. I think FLDG has to be more. I agree with them (RBI) that it cannot be 100 per cent. Ideally, it should be 50 per cent. This will give fintechs and MSMEs access to credit,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and Co-founder, Biz2Credit, an online financing platform for small businesses.    
Through the FLDG model, fintechs and banks, and non-banking financial companies used to sign deals under which th
Or

Also Read

RBI comes out with framework to permit default loss guarantee to fintechs

NARCL gets Centre's blanket guarantee worth Rs 15,300 crore: Report

Here's what ASCI's guidelines on education sector advertisements say

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Jalan Kalrock Consortium moves NCLAT to stop SBI for invoking guarantee

BPCL's Bargarh bio-refinery to invigorate circular economy: Pradhan

UAE emerges as 4th largest investor in India, FDI jumped three-fold in FY23

Reeling under Rs 24,000 cr debt, Goa fails to disburse financial aid

Odisha govt confident public debt to stay within limit of 25% of GSDP

India has right vision for aviation sector, needs caution with taxes: IATA

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian banking system

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

banks
3 min read

Quarterly payout on cards under PLI Auto as firms cite non-payment in FY23

used car, second-hand cars, auto demand, automobile, cars, vehicles
4 min read

BPCL's Bargarh bio-refinery to invigorate circular economy: Pradhan

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Most Popular

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risk

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Inflation, IIP data, US Fed decision to guide markets this week: Analysts

Inflation
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon