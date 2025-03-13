RBI unlikely to opt for deeper rate cuts despite softer inflation print

A softer inflation print in February is unlikely to prompt the Reserve Bank of India’s ( RBI ) rate-setting body to opt for deeper cuts, especially when system liquidity remains in deficit and the full transmission of the 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in February is yet to take place, economists said.

India’s headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 3.61 per cent in February—the lowest since July 2024—on the back of a sharp decline in food inflation, mostly due to lower vegetable prices. In January, headline inflation stood at 4.3 per cent. According to UBS Securities, headline