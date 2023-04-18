close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

No reversal seen in the recent contraction or growth deceleration, with WTO projecting goods trade growth by volume to slow to 1.7% in calendar year 2023 from 2.7% in 2022

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
services exports
Premium

Photo: Trade Promotion Council of India (website)

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has much to worry about as far as the outlook of its merchandise exports for the financial year 2023-24 is concerned. The contraction in exports in recent months or at least deceleration of growth (value-wise in dollars) for the whole of FY23 may not reverse as the World Trade Organization has projected goods trade growth to slow to 1.7 per cent by volume in calendar year 2023, from 2.7 per cent in 2022.
Though up from one per cent estimated earlier, the growth would nonetheless be lower in 2023 than in 2022.
WTO says imports by two of India's top destinations-- North America and Europe-- are set to decline in 2023. While North America imports would decline by 0.1 per cent in 2023, against a growth of six per cent in the previous year, shipments to Europe would dip by 0.6 per cent, compared to a six per cent growth over this period in the previous year.
Or

Also Read

Global trade growth expected to be subpar at 1.7% in 2023: WTO

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

India, China likely to drive half of 2023 global growth, says IMF

Signs of global slowdown: Export credit demand shrinks 25% YoY in October

India, Russia talk free trade agreement in a bid to strengthen ties

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

India, Russia working on investment protection pact: Russian Dy PM

RBI accepts Rs 5,500-cr bids at switch and conversion auction of govt bonds

Fuel, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade basket rejig

Topics : Merchandise | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Exports contract most in nearly 3 years in March; trade gap swells

exports
4 min read

Next round of India-UK free trade agreement talks from April 24

Import, Export, trade, protectionism, Free Trade agreements, deals, FTA, Shipping, Sea ways, Sea transport, Water ways, Water transportGrowth, Economy
2 min read

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.73 bn, exports rose 6% to $447 bn

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneAndroidBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon