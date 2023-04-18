Recent numbers show FY24 doesn't bode well for India's merchandise exports

WTO says imports by two of India's top destinations-- North America and Europe-- are set to decline in 2023. While North America imports would decline by 0.1 per cent in 2023, against a growth of six per cent in the previous year, shipments to Europe would dip by 0.6 per cent, compared to a six per cent growth over this period in the previous year.

Though up from one per cent estimated earlier, the growth would nonetheless be lower in 2023 than in 2022.