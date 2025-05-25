Agri output, rural demand may lift Q4 GDP growth to four-quarter high

Growth in the Indian economy likely gained momentum to touch at least a four quarter high in Q4 (January - March) of FY 25 after witnessing moderate growth rates in the preceding three quarters, owing to strong showing in agricultural output that likely lifted rural consumption demand, trade, hotels and transport segment and construction sector, according to analysts.

During the first three quarters of FY25, the economy grew at 6.5 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 6.2 per cent, respectively. The National Statistics Office (NSO) has projected the FY25 growth rate at 6.5 per cent, implicitly assuming 7.6 per cent