Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Rains damage Delhi airport's T1 canopy; 49 flights diverted, 650 delayed

Rains damage Delhi airport's T1 canopy; 49 flights diverted, 650 delayed

Thunderstorm and 80 mm rain damage canopy at T1; no structural impact reported, but 49 flights diverted and over 650 delayed at India's busiest airport

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport | Credit: X

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The canopy at the arrival forecourt of the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 was damaged due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday, causing 49 flight diversions.
 
Videos widely circulated on social media showed the tensile fabric tearing as water gushed through. The incident comes less than a year after the collapse of a steel-and-concrete canopy at this terminal, which killed a cab driver and injured eight others.
 
A subsequent investigation by a DGCA-appointed panel attributed the collapse to flawed design, poor workmanship, and inadequate maintenance.
 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, on Sunday said the city recorded over 80 mm of rain and recorded wind speeds of 70–80 km per hour in 45 minutes around 2 am.  ALSO READ: Delhi airport issues travel advisory amid rain-hit flight operations
   
“This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations. As a part of the design’s natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal,” DIAL said.

Also Read

Delhi Airport

Delhi airport issues travel advisory amid rain-hit flight operations

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to cancel or reschedule 100 flights daily from June 15

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

DIAL sells 50% stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services for ₹12.79 crore

Delhi airport, Airport

Operations normal at Delhi Airport, advisory warns of possible delays

chaos at Delhi airport

Indo-Pak tensions: Delhi airport issues travel advisory, ops remain normal

 
“There was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal. Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption,” the operator noted.
 
A total of 49 flights — including 17 international services — were diverted between 11:30 pm Saturday and 4:00 am Sunday.
 
According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the airport saw 196 delayed arrivals and 453 delayed departures between 12:00 am and 6:30 pm on Sunday, a sharp rise from 100 arrival delays and 351 departure delays on Saturday.
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the IGI Airport, the country's largest and busiest airport, handles 1,265 flights per day.
 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight denied entry into Pakistan airspace amid hailstorm: DGCA

court, dispute, court order

Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea on airport contract

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to restore 80 grounded planes by 2026; airfares may ease slightly

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory for Goa, warns of flight delays due to rain

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Kempegowda Airport posts record profit for first time since inception

Topics : Delhi airport heavy rains DIAL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreKKR vs SRH Playing 11KKR vs SRH Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon