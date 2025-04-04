Reliance, Nayara in US tariff crosshairs on exposure to Russia, Venezuela

Marquee Indian energy companies led by Reliance Industries and Russian Rosneft-run Nayara Energy are exposed to the tariff policies of American President Donald Trump because of their purchases of discounted crude oil from Russia and Venezuela and sizable export revenues from fuel sales to the United States (US).

Trump on April 2 announced a 10 per cent across-the-board tariff on imports from all nations, and in addition imposed reciprocal tariffs on countries that run huge trade surpluses with the US. For India, the import tax was 26 per cent, half the 52 per cent that the Trump administration said was