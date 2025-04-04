Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Reliance, Nayara in US tariff crosshairs on exposure to Russia, Venezuela

Reliance, Nayara in US tariff crosshairs on exposure to Russia, Venezuela

India may run a $36 billion trade surplus with the US but incurs a trade deficit in energy, according to the Indian government data

crude oil, oil
Premium

The tariffs appear to contain exemptions for energy, but the scope of that remained unclear till late Wednesday, said Energy Intelligence, based in the United Kingdom

S Dinakar Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marquee Indian energy companies led by Reliance Industries and Russian Rosneft-run Nayara Energy are exposed to the tariff policies of American President Donald Trump because of their purchases of discounted crude oil from Russia and Venezuela and sizable export revenues from fuel sales to the United States (US). 
 
Trump on April 2 announced a 10 per cent across-the-board tariff on imports from all nations, and in addition imposed reciprocal tariffs on countries that run huge trade surpluses with the US. For India, the import tax was 26 per cent, half the 52 per cent that the Trump administration said was
Topics : Trump tariffs Reliance Industries Nayara Energy Oil Prices

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon