Friday, December 12, 2025 | 12:22 AM IST
Home / Economy / News / Reorient PLI scheme on labour-intensive sectors to create more jobs: NCAER

Reorient PLI scheme on labour-intensive sectors to create more jobs: NCAER

The study urges a reorientation of incentives toward textiles, garments and food processing to boost employment

The PLI scheme was notified and launched in 2020 by the Central government with the aim of boosting manufacturing, attracting investment, and reducing India’s import dependence for sectors like automobiles, electronics and pharmaceuticals.

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

Reorienting the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes by focusing on labour-intensive industries instead of the current focus on capital-intensive ones could help increase job creation, according to a report released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).
 
The report states that increasing focus of PLIs on labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, garments, footwear, and food processing may lead to a higher job multiplier. A job multiplier indicates the number of jobs created in an economy for one job created in a particular industry as the current PLI schemes are mainly concerned with increasing the
