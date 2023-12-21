Resurgence of pirates in international waters puts Centre on alert

India's shipping regulator, Director General of Shipping (DGS), has advised seafarers to take extreme caution as incidents of piracy have seen an uptick, sparking fears of the return of Somali pirates in international waters.

MV Ruen, a Malta-flagged merchant ship, was hijacked by unknown raiders last week in the Arabian Sea. Amid troubling geopolitical uncertainty, international waters are becoming riskier for merchant ships as incidents of piracy grow.

The DGS flagged the rising number of cases and asked for extreme caution in an advisory, Business Standard has learnt.

“It is understood that several piracy groups that had been dormant for a while have