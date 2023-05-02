close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Retail inflation affected bottom 20% of rural India more, shows CRISIL data

The impact of inflation on different income classes depends on their consumption pattern and the weight of those items in the consumer price index

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

5 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While the headline retail inflation gives a broad picture of price rise, its impact on different income classes needs to be gauged.
Data computed by CRISIL shows that its impact on the bottom 20 per cent of the rural population was lesser than the upper 20 per cent and middle 60 per cent in the first five months of the calendar year 2021. Later, particularly after April 2022, it started affecting the bottom 20 per cent of the rural population more with a few exceptional months. However, in March 2023, its impact on the bottom 20 per cent and the middle class was equal but a bit less than the upper 20 per cent.
The impact of inflation on different income classes depends on their consumption pattern and the weight of those items in the consumer price index.
Or

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

Audit trail: 5 years of NFRA cracking the whip

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

Record GST collection but IGST on imports fell 5% on muted demand

Indian start-ups distance themselves from IAMAI, call it 'pro-Big Tech'

India's exports to Latin America likely to be highest in a decade in FY23

Topics : Inflation data India inflation

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Record GST collection but IGST on imports fell 5% on muted demand

GST
3 min read

Indian start-ups distance themselves from IAMAI, call it 'pro-Big Tech'

startups, funding, business
3 min read
Premium

India's exports to Latin America likely to be highest in a decade in FY23

exports, imports, trade
2 min read

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

Iran
2 min read

IMF pins hope on India for global economic revival in, says report

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
4 min read

India's coal output rises 8.67% YoY to record 73.02 mn tonnes in April

Coal, fossil fuel
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon