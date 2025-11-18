Indian Railways today announced it has streamlined freight rates for cement and launched a new bulk terminal policy for setting up dedicated facilities at railway land, aiming to triple cement freight volumes.

The new policy aims at reducing the transportation cost of cement, creating a smaller carbon footprint compared to trucks, and reducing road congestion as a bulk of the commodity is transported via roads. It will also enable movement of large quantities of cement in a single consignment, minimise packaging needs, and lower material losses due to spillage.

India produced 450 million tonne cement last financial year (FY25). That