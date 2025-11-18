Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumes

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumes

With the current share of 17 per cent, the railways is expected to earn ₹12,800 crore in the current financial year

Indian Railways today announced it has streamlined freight rates for cement and launched a new bulk terminal policy for setting up dedicated facilities at railway land, aiming to triple cement freight volumes.
 
The new policy aims at reducing the transportation cost of cement, creating a smaller carbon footprint compared to trucks, and reducing road congestion as a bulk of the commodity is transported via roads. It will also enable movement of large quantities of cement in a single consignment, minimise packaging needs, and lower material losses due to spillage.
 
India produced 450 million tonne cement last financial year (FY25). That
