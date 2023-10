As Onion prices soar across India buyers request further govt intervention

Russian state-run Rosneft-owned Nayara Energy became the biggest buyer of Russian oil in October for the first time displacing Indian refiners, including state-run Indian Oil, as India's top refiners continued to reduce purchases of Russian oil after seeing more value in Gulf crudes. The share of Russian supplies in India's overall crude import basket dropped sharply to 35 per cent in October from 43 per cent in September, according to refining officials and trade data as of 31 October.

