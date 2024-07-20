Rs 35K cr electronic parts PLI plan afoot to give sub-assemblies a leg up

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is ready to allocate over Rs 35,000 crore to the proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components, in a bid to transform India into a global hub for sub-assemblies, a senior official disclosed.

Sub-assemblies, comprising various components and parts, are integral to creating complete products. Under this upcoming scheme, the identified sub-assemblies include camera modules (featuring components such as connectors, sensors, lenses, golden wires, and glue), display assemblies, mechanical parts (resins, mesh, adhesive, film, and gasket), battery packs, battery chargers, and vibrators.



According to estimates, scaling up the