Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rules for four new Codes to be in place before April 1: Labour secy

Rules for four new Codes to be in place before April 1: Labour secy

Gurnani said that the labour ministry will republish the draft rules soon and give 45 days' time for public consultation

Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani
premium

Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani

Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Centre is gearing up to notify the rules under the four labour Codes before April 1, 2026, and has suggested the states to follow a similar timeline, so that the new labour regulations could be implemented before the beginning of the next financial year, labour secretary Vandana Gurnani said in an interview to Business Standard.
 
“There is a possibility that new labour Codes will kick in even before that. That is our goal,” Gurnani said, when asked whether the rules will be in place by April 1 next year.  
 
Gurnani said that the labour ministry will republish the draft
Topics : Labour Ministry labour Law New Labour Codes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon