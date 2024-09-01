Russian crude flow to India declines in Aug, Iraq improves market share

Shipments of Russian oil to India declined by 14 per cent in August from July, after a prolific run of three months of near record purchases by Indian refiners, as savings on the crude declined to record lows after Russian traders refused to offer higher discounts, according to industry sources and ship tracking data.

Iraq, India's biggest oil supplier prior to Russia's inroads, improved its market share in India at the expense of Russia on the back of lower rates.

The share of Russian oil in India’s crude basket also dipped by more than three percentage points