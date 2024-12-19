Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Safari Retreats case on GST Council table, SC verdict may be reversed

Safari Retreats case on GST Council table, SC verdict may be reversed

The SC judgment on the expression "plant or machinery" appears to defeat the intention of the GST Council, the law committee observed

Supreme Court, SC
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be a blow to real estate companies, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its meeting on Saturday is likely to take up the proposal to retrospectively amend the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, thereby reversing the recent Supreme Court judgment in the Safari Retreats case. The top court had, in October, allowed input tax credit (ITC) claims on construction costs for rental properties.
 
The SC judgment, according to experts, could have an adverse impact on the exchequer, to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 crore, as the ruling was effective retroactively from
Topics : GST Council Supreme Court Taxation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon