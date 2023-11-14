Sensex (-0.50%)
Samvat 2080: Start of a new year signals better prospects for bonds, rupee

Foreign inflows expected after index inclusion; rate cuts on the horizon

bond, share market
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Participants in the bond and foreign exchange (forex) markets are optimistic about Samvat 2080, anticipating significant foreign inflows due to the inclusion of government bonds in JPMorgan’s emerging market (EM) bond index and potential interest rate reductions by central banks.

JPMorgan announced India’s inclusion in its widely followed EM bond index on September 22, specifically in its flagship JPMorgan GBI (Government Bond Index)-EM. The inclusion will be gradual over 10 months, with a 1 per cent weight added each month until March 31, 2025.

Approximately $30 billion in inflows are expected into the government bond market following this inclusion. Market participants foresee the possibility of other indices, such as Bloomberg, including India following JPMorgan’s decision.

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

