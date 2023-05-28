Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan

Social services account for sectors except for rural development and food security, which are reported under economic services in state Budgets.
In the past few years, the share of the social sector in total expenditure has been declining in Rajasthan.
In 2019–20 (FY20) and 2020–21 (FY21), social sector expenditure as a share of total expenditure accounted for 41 per cent. It, however, declined to 39 per cent in the second year of the pandemic (2021-22). In 2022–23 (FY23) Revised Estimates, it stood at 37 per cent, which is 4 percentage points (ppt) lower than FY20’s. For 2023–24 (FY24) Budget Estimates (BE), it is estimated to be 39 per cent of total expenditure.
