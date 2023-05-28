close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan

The share of social sector expenditure as a share of gross state domestic product increased marginally from 9% in FY20 to 10% in FY24 BE

BS Reporter
Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Social services account for sectors except for rural development and food security, which are reported under economic services in state Budgets.
 
In the past few years, the share of the social sector in total expenditure has been declining in Rajasthan.
 
In 2019–20 (FY20) and 2020–21 (FY21), social sector expenditure as a share of total expenditure accounted for 41 per cent. It, however, declined to 39 per cent in the second year of the pandemic (2021-22). In 2022–23 (FY23) Revised Estimates, it stood at 37 per cent, which is 4 percentage points (ppt) lower than FY20’s. For 2023–24 (FY24) Budget Estimates (BE), it is estimated to be 39 per cent of total expenditure.

Or

Also Read

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

BSNL aims to introduce 4G network in 45,180 villages across India

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

Share of women working overtime in factories at 11-year high in 2019

GDP preview: Strong growth seen in Q4 on services rebound, pvt investment

IPEF members "substantially conclude" deal on supply chains in Detroit

Airlines start new flights but fares spike on Go First's top routes

Topics : Social service rajasthan Rural development programmes

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan

Share of social sector in total expenditure slackens off in Rajasthan
2 min read

Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings

chart
2 min read

Share of women working overtime in factories at 11-year high in 2019

Women workers at one of the facilities segregating waste
3 min read

GDP preview: Strong growth seen in Q4 on services rebound, pvt investment

GDP Growth
4 min read

IPEF members "substantially conclude" deal on supply chains in Detroit

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang plans to enter Indian market

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
4 min read

Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
8 min read

Delayed hydropower projects push up costs by over Rs 30,000 crore

Dams
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon