Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shrinking informal economy: Sign of formalisation or growing hardship?

The 2022-23 Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises shows a grim employment situation in the non-farm informal sector

workers, labour, informal sector, construction, jobs
Premium

Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Ravaged by the throes of pandemic, Dhammu (38) is struggling to bring back his tarpaulin-clad makeshift shanty- cum chemical production unit in Mundka, a dusty industrial pocket in West Delhi to life.

Housing hundreds of small makeshift units engaged in scrapping, glass making, automobile repairing, chemical products - Mundka helps sustain the livelihoods of nearly half a million people, most of them migrants. 

“It has been more than two years since the Covid got over. But my business is yet to pick up pace. I started working here more than a decade ago after my father passed away. Lately,

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

News updates: PM Modi reaches Presidential Palace for private meeting and dinner with Prez Putin

jobs

India's employment provisionally grew at 6% in FY24, shows RBI data

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

India will be unable to plug jobs gap even with 7% growth, says Citigroup

Foxconn

Labour officials visit Foxconn TN plant, question executives about hiring

Nasscom logo

CII, Nasscom to provide digital skilling to 100,000 non-IT youth in 2 years

Topics : Employment in India Indian Economy Jobs in Manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon