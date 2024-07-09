Shrinking informal economy: Sign of formalisation or growing hardship?

Ravaged by the throes of pandemic, Dhammu (38) is struggling to bring back his tarpaulin-clad makeshift shanty- cum chemical production unit in Mundka, a dusty industrial pocket in West Delhi to life.

Housing hundreds of small makeshift units engaged in scrapping, glass making, automobile repairing, chemical products - Mundka helps sustain the livelihoods of nearly half a million people, most of them migrants.

“It has been more than two years since the Covid got over. But my business is yet to pick up pace. I started working here more than a decade ago after my father passed away. Lately,