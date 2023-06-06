In the past few years, the Indian Railways has been deploying the Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) system to replace the older Control Office Application (COA). The two systems sit at the heart of a rail network that manages signaling of interlocked regions where multiple passenger and freight trains run through.

The section’s train management is fully computerised with a key role played by the electronic interlock, a term that became news after a multi-train crash involving the Coromandel Express killed more than 270 people and injured over a thousand.