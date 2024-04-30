Skill-imparting companies train youth for evolving job market demands

Skill-imparting companies and those working in the field of education are aware of the challenges faced by graduates, more so by technical hands, in finding suitable jobs. Now these companies are coming out with innovative solutions to make them employable.

According to data compiled by the Institute for Human Development (IHD) on the basis of the periodic labour force surveys (PLFS), since 2017-18 (July-June), the unemployment rate for graduates and those having higher qualifications has been declining, along with that for lower qualified people (with one exception for below primary level people for 2018-19) year-on-year. However, the rate of decline is