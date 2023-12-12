Sensex (-0.54%)
AI to Cloud: With eye on the future, smart office boom grows louder

Smart office buildings, which incorporate features such as smart desks, motion sensors, and indoor digital maps, may grow up to 30% in five years

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises
World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Aneeka ChatterjeeAyushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Smart offices, equipped with top-notch facilities for employee well-being and collaboration, are gaining ground in India. They offer a superior work experience for employees, allowing developers to attract tenants faster and command a premium over traditional options.

Smart office buildings incorporate features such as smart desks and conference rooms, motion sensors, automated attendance systems, advanced video monitoring, and indoor digital maps, utilising emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, Cloud, and other advanced collaboration tools.

Real estate consultancy Anarock forecasts a rise in demand for smart workplaces.

Topics : offices corporate Real Estate India's IT sector

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

