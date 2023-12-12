AI to Cloud: With eye on the future, smart office boom grows louder

Smart offices, equipped with top-notch facilities for employee well-being and collaboration, are gaining ground in India. They offer a superior work experience for employees, allowing developers to attract tenants faster and command a premium over traditional options.

Smart office buildings incorporate features such as smart desks and conference rooms, motion sensors, automated attendance systems, advanced video monitoring, and indoor digital maps, utilising emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, Cloud, and other advanced collaboration tools.

Real estate consultancy Anarock forecasts a rise in demand for smart workplaces.