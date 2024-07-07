Rising focus: Budget push likely for social sector to lift rural demand

Allocations for social sector schemes covering health, education, and rural development are expected to increase in the FY25 Union Budget to be presented on July 23, with a focus on boosting rural demand and providing relief to weaker sections of society.

“The rural India needs more attention, and that may be reflected in the Budget allocations for the social sector schemes,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

A comfortable fiscal position after a bumper Rs 2.1 trillion dividend release by the Reserve Bank of India may also help the government increase allocations for such schemes.

