Proposed India-UK FTA: Social security impasse prolongs negotiations

The United Kingdom’s (UK’s) reluctance to include a social security agreement (SSA) in the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) with India has become yet another sticking point in prolonged negotiations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Such a clause in bilateral agreements is signed between countries to protect the interests of skilled cross-border workers. This ensures that social security-related contributions for workers are not made in both countries, typically in the form of insurance or pension.

India is pushing for a social security pact in the proposed deal, considering that the UK is its second-largest service export destination after the US. With