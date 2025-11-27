State capital expenditure at 33.5% of FY26 target, shows CAG data

States spent 33.5 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure (capex) during the April–October period of 2025–26 (FY26), an analysis of monthly account reports of 19 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) showed.

Of the 19 states for which data is available, 16 spent less than 50 per cent of their Budget Estimates (BE) for capex in the first seven months of FY26. Haryana led the group by utilising the highest proportion of its BE, spending 85 per cent. Telangana trailed Haryana with 80.1 per cent, while Kerala and Madhya Pradesh spent