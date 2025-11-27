Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State capital expenditure at 33.5% of FY26 target, shows CAG data

State capital expenditure at 33.5% of FY26 target, shows CAG data

CAG data shows Haryana, Telangana utilised the highest proportion of BE among 19 states

Under the borrowings and other liabilities category, states have utilised 35.4 per cent of their budgeted borrowings, raising ₹3.8 trillion against BE of ₹10.7 trillion.

Himanshi Bhardwaj
Nov 27 2025

States spent 33.5 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure (capex) during the April–October period of 2025–26 (FY26), an analysis of monthly account reports of 19 states by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) showed. 
Of the 19 states for which data is available, 16 spent less than 50 per cent of their Budget Estimates (BE) for capex in the first seven months of FY26. Haryana led the group by utilising the highest proportion of its BE, spending 85 per cent. Telangana trailed Haryana with 80.1 per cent, while Kerala and Madhya Pradesh spent
