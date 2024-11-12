Money matters: States' borrowings at 60% of Dec target, shows data

States are on track of fiscal consolidation with their total borrowings reaching Rs 5 trillion till October, which is 60 per cent of the projected borrowings of Rs 8.38 trillion till December 2024, according to data from official sources.

Government officials said the lower-than-projected borrowings by states were a sign of prudent fiscal management by them. States announce their borrowing plans every quarter.

States are allowed to go for a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of their GSDP and 0.5 per cent relaxation is given in case they pursue power sector reforms.

Experts, however, say states have continued to