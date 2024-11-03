Statsguru: Delhi AQI worst among major cities after Diwali celebrations

Last Thursday, the skies of Delhi illuminated with Diwali celebrations, despite a ban on firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 4 pm on Friday, the worst among major cities. All major cities in India—except Chennai—saw dip in their air quality following the celebrations (chart 1).

Delhi experienced a significant drop in air quality following Diwali, marking a stark contrast to relatively clearer skies over the past two years. Even before celebrations started on Diwali, the AQI was the worst in three years. The post-Diwali AQI had the