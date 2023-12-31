Sensex (    %)
                        
Statsguru: Neighbourhood ties weaken as global economic partnerships evolve

The share of its neighbours in India's trade shows signs of weakening from an already low base amid a review of regional trade agreements

Anoushka Sawhney
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

The share of its neighbours in India’s trade shows signs of weakening from an already low base amid a review of regional trade agreements.
 
The trade deal with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be reviewed in February. The planned India-Bangladesh trade agreement is being reassessed over concerns about Bangladesh potentially joining the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Bangladesh is one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus. India imports more than it exports to most Asean, RCEP nations.
 

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

