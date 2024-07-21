Statsguru: Six charts explain govt's tax collections are beating estimates

The Union government’s tax collections are beating estimates. The latest July figure showed nearly 20 per cent growth in the gross direct tax collections for 2024-25 (FY25) to Rs 6.5 trillion (chart 1), largely driven by an increase in advance tax payments.













The Budget on Tuesday is likely to increase the tax revenue projections by Rs 30,000-40,000 crore compared to the Interim Budget in February, Business Standard had reported earlier. Gross tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) was already near its highest level in many years (chart 2).

Personal income-tax