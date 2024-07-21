Business Standard
Statsguru: Six charts explain govt's tax collections are beating estimates

The Budget on Tuesday is likely to increase the tax revenue projections by Rs 30,000-40,000 crore compared to the Interim Budget in February

Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

The Union government’s tax collections are beating estimates. The latest July figure showed nearly 20 per cent growth in the gross direct tax collections for 2024-25 (FY25) to Rs 6.5 trillion (chart 1), largely driven by an increase in advance tax payments.
 

 
The Budget on Tuesday is likely to increase the tax revenue projections by Rs 30,000-40,000 crore compared to the Interim Budget in February, Business Standard had reported earlier. Gross tax revenue as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) was already near its highest level in many years (chart 2).


 
Personal income-tax

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

