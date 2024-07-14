Business Standard
Statsguru: Six charts explain increasing defence production in India

The rise in exports comes even as India remains among the world's biggest arms importers, with others such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar topping the list between 2018 and 2023

The Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later
Samreen Wani
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

India’s domestic defence production crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark for the second year and was at Rs 1.27 trillion in 2023-24. The year-on-year growth has accelerated from single-digit levels seen before the pandemic to nearly 17 per cent in 2023-24, according to the latest government figures (chart 1).

Data shows that the share of private defence manufacturing companies in India has been consistent at about a fifth despite an increase in private defence companies and defence startups. The public sector still accounts for the majority of production. The government had mandated procurement targets to

Topics : Defence Production Policy Trade exports Indian Economy

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

