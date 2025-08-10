Statsguru: The two sides of growth as India marks 79th Independence Day

India marks its 79th Independence Day on August 15, a Friday this year, with the central theme “Nation First.” Against a backdrop of global wars, tariff disputes, and shifting economic priorities, the country’s economic journey reflects both progress and persistent challenges.

On the positive side, India is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy in 2025.

Demographically, India overtook China as the most populous nation, with 1.46 billion people in 2025, even as the average annual population growth rate fell.

This has led to GDP per capita making limited gains. While India’s income levels