Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

In this section

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

Amul again hikes milk prices by Rs 3 a litre; fodder rates blamed

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

Dairy cooperative Amul hiked over the weekend the retail price of milk in Gujarat after taking a similar step in other regions earlier.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com