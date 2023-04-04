close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Industry asks government to consider imports as the season of abundant stocks fails this year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Milk, milk man
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Dairy cooperative Amul hiked over the weekend the retail price of milk in Gujarat after taking a similar step in other regions earlier.
Or

Also Read

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Amul again hikes milk prices by Rs 3 a litre; fodder rates blamed

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

Topics : Milk prices | Milk price hike | food inflation | milk production | Skimmed Milk Powder

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Milk, milk man
5 min read

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

Axis Bank
2 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Revenue boost: FY23 net direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate

tax
3 min read

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

online gaming
3 min read

Automobile retail sales up 14% in March; post 21% YoY growth in FY23

car manufacturers
3 min read

India's GDP growth to slow down to 6.3 per cent in FY24: World Bank

india, economy
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon