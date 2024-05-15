Taking the heat off: A thought for workers toiling at sweltering sites

With the summer sun blazing across construction sites and infrastructure projects, those toiling under its scorching rays bear its harshest brunt.

According to a study by the Indian Institute of Public Health, Ahmedabad, nearly 60 per cent of construction workers battle mild to severe heat-related symptoms during the summer months. This challenge intensifies as the heatwave season coincides with peak production and construction activities ahead of monsoon, when infrastructure projects come to a standstill.

Some large infrastructure companies Business Standard spoke with said they have a standard operating procedure (SOP) for heatwave prevention among their on-site staff, including labour. This