Recharge zones to cool clothing: Indian companies' summer strategies

As India braves another blistering summer, companies across sectors – from e-commerce giants to steel manufacturers – are stepping up efforts to help their workforce cope with the rising temperatures, which are hovering close to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

The summer strategies of these firms include fortifying their staff with oral rehydration salts (ORS) and energy drinks, introducing breathable uniforms, and setting up recharge rooms.

At Tata Steel’s shop floors, where workers endure the heat from blast furnaces and hot metal, preparations for summer begin a couple of months in advance and are multi-pronged.

“We