Telangana women, Goa men spend most time on employment: Govt data

Women in Telangana (129 minutes) and men in Goa (351 minutes) spent the highest time on “employment-related activities” in 2024, shows the latest Time Use Survey (TUS) released on Friday by the statistics ministry.

Among union territories (UTs), men in Delhi spent the highest time (406 minutes) on “employment-related activities”, while women in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (162 minutes each) spent the highest amount of time on such remunerative activities.

After Telangana, women in Goa (128 minutes), Andhra Pradesh (122 minutes), and Tamil Nadu (119 minutes) spent the most time in employment activities among states. Similarly,