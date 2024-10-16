Telecom gear maker Ericsson maps out India's 5G dominance over the US

Swedish telecommunications (telecom) gear maker Ericsson has announced that India will soon outdo the US in the number of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband subscriber homes, potentially reaching over 85-100 million by 2030.

Explaining the expected growth of FWA, Andrés Vicente, head of the market area for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, said: “FWA has taken off in the US, and we see the same trend in India. Currently, the FWA subscriber base in the US is around 10 million, while India stands at 6 million. We expect India will soon overtake the US.”



FWA is