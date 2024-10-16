Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Telecom gear maker Ericsson maps out India's 5G dominance over the US

Telecom gear maker Ericsson maps out India's 5G dominance over the US

Projects Indian telcos will upgrade to 5G Advanced in two years

Andrés Vicente, head of market area South East Asia, Oceania & India at Ericsson
Premium

Andrés Vicente, head of market area South East Asia, Oceania & India at Ericsson

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swedish telecommunications (telecom) gear maker Ericsson has announced that India will soon outdo the US in the number of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband subscriber homes, potentially reaching over 85-100 million by 2030.

Explaining the expected growth of FWA, Andrés Vicente, head of the market area for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, said: “FWA has taken off in the US, and we see the same trend in India. Currently, the FWA subscriber base in the US is around 10 million, while India stands at 6 million. We expect India will soon overtake the US.”
 
FWA is
Topics : telecom services 5G service in India Telecom industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon