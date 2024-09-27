Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Top 1% tax filers account for over 54% of short-term capital gains

Top 1% tax filers account for over 54% of short-term capital gains

No. of individuals reporting STCG has risen 10-fold to 4.58 mn in 11 years

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The top 1 per cent tax filers in terms of gross income, or about 50,000 individuals, accounted for over 54 per cent of short-term capital gains (STCG) reported for the assessment year 2023-24 (AY24).  

However, the same group took home just 16.1 per cent of the total earnings, reflecting a lopsided trend in individual income and STCG, according to a Business Standard analysis of income tax data for AY24.
 
STCG refers to gains from securities, gold, property and other assets held for less than a year. The tax data does not provide a break-up of gains specifically from
Topics : short-term capital gains Securities and Exchange Board of India tax filling

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon