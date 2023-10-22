close
Indian firms cold to Tower Semiconductor's offer to set up chipmaking JV

In 2022, US chip giant Intel, which had signed a deal to buy out Tower for $5.4 billion, decided to cancel it and paid a $353 million termination fee

Photo: Bloomberg

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Israeli company Tower Semiconductor’s preliminary talks with several Indian companies for setting up a joint venture fab plant, involving the transfer of chip technology, have been tepid.

A top management team from Tower, led by CEO Russell C Ellwanger, was in India last week and met Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

A senior government official confirmed that Tower executives met four-five Indian companies “but we believe there is not much response to the proposal from these companies”. Sources
Topics : semiconductor Fabtech Rajeev Chandrasekhar israel CEOs

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

