Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

ONGC's overseas arm had applied for a sanctions waiver to access $500 million dividend from two Venezuelan projects

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent overall tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela beginning April 2

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing effort by Indian public sector oil companies to repatriate dividends stuck in Venezuela may be a bigger immediate challenge for India than managing lost crude imports, after the latest US push to sideline the South American nation, officials said. ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned exploration and production company ONGC, has upwards of $500 million of dividends from local assets stuck in the country.
 
United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent overall tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela beginning April 2. Part of the Trump administration's tough
Donald Trump Venezuela OVL

