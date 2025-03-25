Trump diktat to lengthen OVL's quest to repatriate Venezuela dividend

The ongoing effort by Indian public sector oil companies to repatriate dividends stuck in Venezuela may be a bigger immediate challenge for India than managing lost crude imports, after the latest US push to sideline the South American nation, officials said. ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), the overseas arm of state-owned exploration and production company ONGC, has upwards of $500 million of dividends from local assets stuck in the country.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent overall tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela beginning April 2. Part of the Trump administration's tough