Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil imports

Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil imports

India closely monitors US President Trump's tariff threat on countries buying Russian crude. Officials highlight deepening India-US trade and diversification of oil sources as counterbalances.

US President Donald Trump
premium

Frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the sluggish pace of peace negotiations, Trump had warned of secondary sanctions against Russia back in March. | Image: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is closely monitoring announcements from Washington DC following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian crude oil, natural gas, and uranium, officials said. Since the Ukraine war began, Russia has remained India’s largest source of crude oil.
 
On July 9, US President Donald Trump publicly backed a proposed legislation that includes a provision of sanctioning countries such as India and China with 500 per cent tariffs for purchasing Russian energy. Sponsored by Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham, the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 also calls for deeper sanctions against Russian politicians, businesses,
Topics : Donald Trump Prosperous India US India relations Russia Oil production US tariff on steel US tariff hikes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon