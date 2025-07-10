Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil imports

The government is closely monitoring announcements from Washington DC following US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on nations purchasing Russian crude oil, natural gas, and uranium, officials said. Since the Ukraine war began, Russia has remained India’s largest source of crude oil.

On July 9, US President Donald Trump publicly backed a proposed legislation that includes a provision of sanctioning countries such as India and China with 500 per cent tariffs for purchasing Russian energy. Sponsored by Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham, the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 also calls for deeper sanctions against Russian politicians, businesses,