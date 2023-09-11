Confirmation

UK, India agree pensions and insurance partnership, says British FM

Britain and India have agreed to launch partnership to boost cross-market investment by insurance and pension sectors, Britain's finance ministry said

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters LONDON
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Britain and India have agreed to launch a partnership to boost cross-market investment by the insurance and pension sectors, Britain's finance ministry said on Monday during a visit by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to the country.
The Treasury said the UK-India Pensions and Insurance Partnership would support the growth of the sector in both countries, focusing on knowledge sharing, growing bilateral investment and diversifying risk.

Finance Minister Hunt also said that India's government has conveyed it will explore London Stock Exchange (LSE) for overseaslisting of Indian companies. 

Meanwhile, India's FM Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the Central government is willing to relook allowing Indian companies to list overseas. 

Under current regulations, Indian firms are not allowed to list directly on overseas exchanges. They can only list on foreign exchanges through instruments such as depository receipts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

