Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / COP29 summit: India leads Global South to reject 'unfair' finance deal

COP29 summit: India leads Global South to reject 'unfair' finance deal

COP 29 president pushed decisions despite objections, citing procedural norms

COP
Premium

S Dinakar Baku (Azerbaijan)
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rich Global North polluted the planet to turn wealthy in a short span of time, an Indian negotiator told this reporter in Baku last week. “And now they are trying to get even richer by asking us to fix the problem.”
 
This, in short, was the essence of the global finance-climate proposal, adopted on Sunday, with an 11-year lead time for fulfilment.
 
The final draft heavily slashed the demand for climate finance of $6 trillion a year from developing nations to $1.3 trillion, and brought down the level of grants from $1.3 trillion to $300 billion from public and private
Topics : Climate Change Azerbaijan finance sector Indian Economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon