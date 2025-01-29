Business Standard

Home / Economy / News / Unincorporated manufacturing jobs drop to 13-yr low, shows NSO data

Unincorporated manufacturing jobs drop to 13-yr low, shows NSO data

Data showed that the manufacturing sector employed nearly 33.7 million workers in 2023-24, compared to 34.9 million workers in 2010-11

An OAE is a business entity that is run by an individual or members of a household without employing any hired workers on a regular basis. Representative Picture

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Employment in the unincorporated manufacturing sector stood at a 13-year low in 2023-24, according to an analysis of the latest Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises data released on Wednesday, alongside the comparable 67th National Sample Survey round conducted in 2010-11 by the National Statistics Office (NSO).
 
Experts attribute the current lower levels of employment in the manufacturing sector to the continued impact of successive economic policy shocks such as demonetisation, the goods and services tax, and Covid-19 pandemic-activated lockdowns.
 
Data showed that the manufacturing sector employed nearly 33.7 million workers in 2023-24, compared to 34.9 million workers in 2010-11.
Topics : manufacturing NSO Indian Economy

