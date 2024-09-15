Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / UPS: Understanding the fiscal implications of govt's new pension scheme

UPS: Understanding the fiscal implications of govt's new pension scheme

The UPS is seen to be different from OPS since it is funded every year and the burden does not fall on future governments.

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande
Premium

Representative Picture

Samreen WaniIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pandemic year of FY21 and fell to 3.3-3.4 per cent later. The average spending was 3.3 per cent in the decade beginning FY15. 

Most of the burden was caused by the old pension system (OPS). Under the new pension system (NPS), effective for employees recruited from January 1, 2004 in central services, excluding the army, and

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon