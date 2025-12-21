Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US MFN drug pricing may not have immediate impact on Indian pharma firms

US MFN drug pricing may not have immediate impact on Indian pharma firms

Analysts say the US move to link drug prices to the lowest global benchmarks targets patented medicines, limiting near-term risks for India's largely generic-focused exporters

India is the US’s biggest generic supplier, accounting for around 40 per cent of the total market | (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

US President Donald Trump’s move to lower prescription drug prices for Americans, in line with the lowest prices paid by other developed nations, is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Indian drugmakers, according to analysts and experts.
 
This comes after President Trump unveiled his Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing deals on Friday, with nine pharmaceutical companies, including GSK, Merck, Novartis and Sanofi.
 
Analysts said that the MFN policy, primarily aimed at patented drugs, may not affect India as it usually plays a major role in supply of generic medications.
 
India is the US’ biggest generic supplier, catering to around
