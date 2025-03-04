Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US President Donald Trump and trade policy: What should India do?

US President Donald Trump and trade policy: What should India do?

The country should convert the Trump threat to an India opportunity, re-embracing a more liberal trade regime as a way of reviving manufacturing output and exports

threat to impose reciprocal tariffs
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek AnandShoumitro ChatterjeeJosh FelmanArvind Subramanian
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump’s threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on India is both ominous and obnoxious. But it cannot be wished away. So, the country needs to consider: What type of response is in national interest?
 
Answering this question requires realising that India’s trade regime is a sitting duck for the likes of President Trump. The problems are multiple: Magnitudes, uncertainty, and complexity.  
 
First, India’s tariffs are higher than anywhere else. Manufacturing tariffs average 13.4 per cent, more than three times as high as in the US or Europe (see table). Agricultural tariffs are even higher than those for manufacturing, with
Topics : Donald Trump India trade policy India trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon