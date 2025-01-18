Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 12:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US sanction clarifications a tight squeeze for India's Feb oil supplies

US sanction clarifications a tight squeeze for India's Feb oil supplies

Cargoes must be loaded before Jan 10 to evade sanction laws: Treasury Dept

Russia’s state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on
Premium

(File Image)

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiners have less time than they expected earlier to receive sanctioned tankers, prompting aggressive purchase of spot supplies of Middle East grades for February deliveries and some March shipments. A sudden demand for cargoes from mainly India and China has more than tripled premiums on alternative crude oils compared to trades prior to January 10, when the US imposed debilitating sanctions on Russian energy flows to cripple Moscow.
 
Refiners led by Reliance Industries and Indian Oil have until February 27 to wind up transactions with sanctioned Russian tankers, opaque traders, a shadow fleet, and important insurers, an official from
Topics : oil trade Russia Oil production India-Russia ties

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon