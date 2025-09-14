US signals softer stand in BTA: Access to high-end cheese, not milk market

Signalling a possible softening of its stance on opening the dairy sector in India under the proposed trade deal, a US official said Washington is mainly interested in exporting premium cheese to India and has little intention of competing in the mass-market milk segment, which remains highly sensitive for New Delhi.

“It doesn’t make sense to export milk or yogurt to India. We are talking about high-end products like certain cheese varieties which may be 2-5 per cent of people will consume,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

While this may open a window for convergence of negotiating positions on the